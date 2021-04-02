As I continue to read letters to the editor and posts in three newspapers, I am struck by various interpretations of socialism. After reading a recent letter from Hal Thomas (March 20) I could not agree more that history, cultures, government, economics and geography have been given less emphasis in our schools and that we need to thank the millions who have protected our way of life. However, when discussing economic systems, the distinctions begin to blur.
Exactly what is capitalism, socialism or communism? Mr. Thomas identifies the American capitalist society that provided for the economic success of previous generations. So let us start with pure capitalism. That was the system primarily utilized through the 19th century and early 20th century. There was a total lack of government intervention in the economy which led to the few being very wealthy, the masses living in poverty, environmental destruction and economic cycles in which the U.S. went through a depression about every decade, some more dreadful than others. In fact, it was these shortcomings of pure capitalism that gave rise to socialism.
So what exactly is socialism? Keeping in mind the goal of socialism is to lessen the gap between the wealthy and poor, a very noble idea and a very vague goal. To put it bluntly, there is no single form of socialism. It runs the spectrum from very little involvement to total involvement as in communism. Likewise, it must be noted that socialism is an economic idea and not political, although that does not mean politics does not play a part in each variation. There is no state in the world today that operates under pure capitalism. It is the extent of socialism that is the difference.
So when someone identifies American capitalism, it is not pure capitalism. The economic system that has been able to stabilize our economy and prevent another great depression and allowed for a quicker return to normal after recessions relies on government involvement in the economy. Examples would be social security, checks on the stock market, FDIC to protect citizens’ bank accounts, unemployment insurance and the stimulus help provided by the government to businesses and individuals, all from lessons learned from the Great Depression and which provided for the stable U.S. economy of previous generations.
There is a myriad of forms of socialism in the world today depending on the amount of government involvement. The recent trend is to weaponize the term socialism to infer socialism is automatically evil when it is the extremes of socialism that lead to problems. Looking at a time when many believe the U.S. economy was at its best was during the 1950s and 1960s. At that time, income tax rates for the wealthy and corporations were more than 50 percent and the U.S. was building the interstate highway system, landing a man on the moon and fighting the Cold War. Today, the wealthiest individuals and large corporations pay little or no taxes. So it would seem that socialism itself is not inherently the problem but it would seem to what extent is a form of socialism utilized.
As to the statement that there is no socialist country where the people live as well or enjoy the freedoms that we have, needs to be addressed. Those who typically weaponize the term socialism to imply evil and leading to the destruction of our way of life cite China, Cuba and Venezuela as examples. Before making such blanket statements, please research Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. Again this year in the most recent poll of the happiest countries in the world, these four are ranked in the top seven happiest countries in the world. This letter does not intend to lessen anyone’s opinions but as a request, as Mr. Thomas indicated, for more education on a very broad topic.
Ted Yeager lives in Elysburg.