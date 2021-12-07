Time is running out nominate a Valley resident who you think Made a Difference in the area this year.
The deadline to nominate a friend, neighbor, family member or volunteer you have come into contact with is Friday.
The Daily Item annually features stories of Valley residents between Christmas and New Year’s who have made an impact on others. Often the work is done behind the scenes goes unnoticed to most people. Whether it’s giving rides to veterans, overseeing food distributions or cleaning up Valley playgrounds, there are people all across our Valley to make this a great place to live.
To nominate someone, send an email to news@dailyitem.com with the subject line “Made a Difference.” Include reasons for the nomination and contact information.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s were written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.