A few months ago I read an article about the number of voters that are not affiliated with either political party being unable to participate in the primary process.
It is time to open primaries where all registered voters have voting rights. I would go further than that. If no candidate wins a plurality of the votes, then a run-off between the top two candidates should occur.
We surely couldn’t have done any worse than the outcome of the recent primary.
“None of the above” should have been a choice.
Charles Behrent,
Mifflinburg