The holiday shopping season kicks into high gear today, albeit with an entirely new feel as COVID-19 continues its violent fall surge.
For many it will start a day later than usual. The pandemic forced many stores that have started to open Thanksgiving night to push back to more traditional Black Friday starts. How the season shapes up remains to be seen, but be safe and vigilant if you venture out in person in the coming weeks.
Not to be lost in the arrival of Black Friday is a very vital and growing outreach. Small Business Saturday starts its second decade this year and comes on the heels of a record-setting performance last November. According to the National Federation of Independent Business, shoppers spent an estimated $19.6 billion at independent retailers and restaurants on Nov. 30, 2019.
Over the past decade, shoppers have spent more than $120 billion at small businesses during the celebration. It’s a small event in name only.
The blitz of Thanksgiving will soon be a memory and the sprint to Christmas and the New Year begins soon enough. Before diving headlong into Cyber Monday, don’t forget to shop small and offer some much-needed relief for a non-profit that can use a boost with Small Business Saturday and Giving Tuesday.
More than ever, our friends and neighbors can use our help.
This year has been difficult for us, but particularly for businesses. Small businesses have struggled to stay open amid strict COVID-19 protocols, which hurts the owners and the employees that may not be needed to cover as many shifts.
While we can all appreciate the ease of hitting a box store, there is something special about the mom-and-pop shops that dot the Valley’s downtowns.
They need our help this holiday season. If you can help — and do so safely in the current climate — please do so.
And not to forgot, Valley organizations that offer outreach to numerous residents can use our help on Tuesday.
According to its website, “Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: A day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.”
You can do that in countless ways. Donate your time, your money. Spend time at a food bank, write a check to the United Way. Volunteer at a homeless shelter. Become an activist for a cause you believe in.
Last Giving Tuesday, Americans made millions of gifts worth $511 million in online donations.
While the stressors of everything continue to mount, take a breather in the coming days. Do something for your neighbors. Do something for a stranger. Every little thing helps.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.