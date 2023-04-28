I am a proud Ukrainian-American who supports Ukraine’s fight against the murderous Russian invasion of their country. The plight of Ukrainian war orphans is particularly close to our family’s heart because my sister adopted a baby boy named Marik, 18 years ago from an orphanage in Ukraine, right near the Russian border. If he still lived there, I have no doubt that he would be fighting in this horrendous war but instead, my nephew is an American citizen and a practicing paramedic.
I was surprised when Vinny Clausi told me he was planning to raise $100,000 in two weeks to help the Ukrainian orphans. I guaranteed him my support for his cause but thought it was an impossible task. I did not believe that he or anyone else from Northumberland County could acquire $100,000 in donations in such a short time. This would normally take months to accomplish something of this magnitude.
Remember the old saying, “Never say never” because, boy, was I proved wrong with him exceeding his goal. He raised nearly $150,000 in just nine days.
I have known Vinny for more than 40 years and have worked with him on several projects. I can attest that he is a man of his word. If he is committed to a task, he works relentlessly until it is completed.
This is a man who virtually has no ties to the Ukraine, but when he saw the dilemma of the children in that country on TV, he felt he had to help. Vinny not only raised the money; he also traveled to war-torn Ukraine, at his own expense and at great risk, to ensure that the money was spent for the orphans. He purchased supplies in Ukraine and Poland and personally delivered the aid packages directly to the children in the orphanages.
This man is a prosperous entrepreneur with an emphasis on compassion for people in need. He is one of the most generous and kindhearted people I know, especially when it comes to children. He told me how he was overwhelmed with emotion finally meeting these children and was brought to tears on many occasions during his interaction with them.
Vinny showed me photos of the Ukrainian orphans. At first their faces were embedded with fear, hunger, and despair, amid the horrible destruction. After the aid packages were given out, it was like he was Santa Claus and this was Christmas morning, as the pictures showed the excitement of smiling children giving him some love to show their appreciation. Vinny said he would never forget those children, and I am sure the kids will never forget the American who traveled all the way to Ukraine to help them.
During our life, we are all called upon to do something to help our neighbors whether it is next door, in another county, state or a country across the ocean.
I ask all those of Ukrainian heritage, and all those who care about less fortunate children everywhere, to say “thank you and well done” to Vinny Clausi and the citizens of Northumberland County, especially, for their compassion and generosity in making this endeavor an overwhelming success for providing these Ukrainian kids a ray of sunshine in the darkest days of their lives.
Slava Ukraini! Glory to Ukraine!
Dennis Molesevich Sr.,
Mount Carmel