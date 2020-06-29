I am coming to understand the reality of many Black lives in this country. I don’t know that in their shoes I would be able to handle it well.
The sentiment, “Black lives matter” is misleading, however. I’ve learned that one cannot say, “Black lives in the womb matter,” or “Black lives killed by Black people matter” because they are a distraction. I’ve also learned that one cannot be silent about this either because “silence is violence.
As a result, one must say something, and that can only be one specific thing, or be excoriated. In addition, some people are made to shine shoes and/or kneel to atone for their personal sin of ... not sure what.
Has it crossed anyone else’s mind that, at the risk of sounding hyperbolic, trying to dictate speech and tearing down monuments is from the same playbook as the book burnings by student groups in Nazi Germany? In this country of all places, someone who expresses an anti-‘popular’ opinion stands to lose their job and be shunned by friends and even family members. I thought many of our immigrants were trying to escape this nonsense.
Because of several bad actors in one police force committing a heinous crime, suddenly every police officer in the country is stereotyped as racist. No one remembers all the good work they’ve been doing over the years within their respective communities to actually build relationships. There are very good police officers everywhere.
I think any politician and celebrity who does push for abolishment should have their telephone numbers blocked from 911. The sentiment, “Black lives matter,” while itself representing a positive, albeit narrow, focus, is very different than the formal organization called Black Lives Matter (BLM). I wonder if anyone supporting the organization realizes what it stands for other than efforts against racism. Among other things its website states, “We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement” and further, to “dismantle the cisgender privilege.” In other words, anti-nuclear family and anti-natural order of male and female, which has been in existence since the dawn of time.
Maybe they haven’t noticed that it is precisely the breakdown of the nuclear family that has caused so many problems in this country. Or maybe they simply want more of that. My high school graduating class was approximately 43 percent Black. Never once in the classroom or in any sports arena have I ever heard one calling another “comrade.” Yet, there it is in the Black Lives Matter website.
Not surprising when BLM was created by trained Marxists, according to Patrisse Cullors. I think it is significant that the president of the Frederick Douglass Foundation disagrees with some of the BLM goals. They instead support the traditional family, reforming the existing criminal justice system, and that the free exchange of goods and services creates the greatest economic opportunity for all people regardless of background. They are interested in building up vs. tearing down.
I am empathetic to the Black lives that live under pressures that no one else has to experience. On the other hand, I do not condone the Black Lives Matter organization itself and many of its goals or tactics.
Blandina Lecce lives in Selinsgrove.