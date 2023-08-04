The gunman murdered someone I knew.
More than a week after it happened, I still cannot believe it.
On the morning of Sunday, July 23, Brenda Bowersox, 55, returned to her home in Springettsbury Township in York County from her mother’s home four miles away. Brenda was staying with her mother as her divorce petition moved through the court system.
Brenda returned home to pick up her youngest son. Her husband was waiting for her.
As Brenda sat in her car, the man fired seven shots, hitting her in the head, neck, and upper torso. She died in her driveway.
Later, after neighbors called 911 and police arrived, her husband turned the gun on himself. He died a short time later at a hospital.
I knew Brenda from my years working at the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU). Brenda worked for the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR), and we spent many hours at many meetings in local school districts, most often discussing plans for life after high school for students with special needs and their families.
As life took us in different directions, Brenda and I stayed connected through Facebook. She remained a steadfast advocate for children, and for helping kids develop meaningful skills that would last them throughout their lives. In fact, her last Facebook post concerned the importance of involving students in the learning process.
What grieves and angers everyone who knew Brenda is not only her brutal and senseless murder, but the fact that she sought protection from our legal system in the wake of threats of violence from her husband and was turned away.
Having been granted a temporary order of protection earlier this year, Brenda petitioned the court for a permanent order. Despite repeated threats from her husband, a different judge — Judge Michael W. Flannelly — rejected her petition.
Chip Reiley, a friend of Brenda’s, took to her Facebook page to pour out his anguish. He called Brenda’s death “premeditated murder, allowed by the courts.” Another friend, Aimee Bedford Miller, wrote on Facebook, “I was so mad when I saw them return [her husband’s] guns and the way he bragged about it! I’m so sorry we couldn’t do anything else as neighbors. We told the police several times our concerns.”
Long ago, my first professional job was at The Women’s Center in Bloomsburg. The center worked closely with the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence to prevent such tragedies as the murder of Brenda Bowersox. It is devastating for me to ponder that, after all these years, we continue to fail women in dangerous, life-threatening situations.
Brenda’s mother will now live out the rest of her days without her daughter. Brenda’s children are now parentless. Brenda’s co-workers are now heartbroken beyond words.
All the thoughts and prayers in the world will not restore Brenda Bowersox to us. One cautious, prudent decision by a judge, however, might have kept her with us longer.
John Deppen lives in Northumberland.