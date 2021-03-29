The question of feminism in 2021 has not changed throughout the years. Yes, women may attend school, women may have jobs, women may leave their own house. Men have not had to fight for these rights as women in history have. Stated in the Constitution is the guaranteed rights “instituted among Men.” Historically, women have put their lives on the line just to have a voice, yet many today are still silenced.
A recent phrase has spread among social media, trending on many platforms used by men defending themselves against the idea of women being scared of all men: “Not all men.” It is true, not all men have sexually harassed/assaulted a woman. Many people, me included, have a fear of bees. Getting stung or witnessing others in pain from the sting of a bee can create an immense fear or phobia of bees. It was only one bee, yet many are scared of all bees. A new study in the U.K. reports 97% of women have been harassed by a man, which can create an all-around fear of other men, just like bees.
“Not all men” has no effect on whether or not men are good or bad. It is not the right of men to determine so. Put a man in a room full of women, he is in heaven. Put a woman in a room full of men, many are terrified and fear for their life.
Avery Dewire,
Mifflinburg Area High School