I want a future where I feel safe, secure and stability reigns. A future where people are motivated and energized by love and kindness. A time when life is centered in truth and reality. One in which we live in peace and harmony.
I dream of days when respect and integrity are honored. One goal is of future people realizing and acting on their responsibilities. Finally, I dream of a time when we accept that we are all connected. Like a huge family, we are part of all life forms and then, even more closely, to the family of human beings. Hurting one, hurts us all.
President Trump is not going my way. As an emotional manipulator, he and his favorite news station, use fear, confusion, anger, hate and division to get what they want. We are being used, snookered and terribly disrespected. Cruelty and vilification are part of their modus operandi. Resentments, criticisms and nasty put-downs are used in the effort to play the victim card, often! Much blustering is used to not accept Trump’s responsibilities.
It is more comfortable, and cowardly, to push blame onto someone else. We need to hold him responsible for his own behaviors and actions! The buck ultimately stops with him. He owns whatever happens or doesn’t happen “on his watch.” Trump has filthy hands. They’re covered in blood, sweat, and tears. He centers life on lies, projection, contention, confusion, non-stop chaos, destruction, and furthering injustices, with Attorney General Bill Barr’s help.
No, thank you!
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg