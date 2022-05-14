I enjoyed a recent article with the thought discussed that students should maybe consider a trade school instead of the traditional four-year college. It was pointed out in the column that this would create less debt for the student and in many cases jobs found more quickly.
For the past 25 years, Tracy and I have awarded a scholarship for the FFA Chapter at Mifflinburg High School and have seen all kinds of paths forged. Right now one of the winners is in the long process of becoming a veterinarian and many years ahead for Carly. But many in recent years have gone the two years at Penn Tech route with less debt and most find jobs immediately in their chosen field.
As the story goes, John Lennon was once asked by a teacher what he wanted to be when he grew up and he replied “to be happy.” The teacher replied, “I don’t think you understood the question.” With John quickly responding, “no you just didn’t understand the answer.” This is all I pray for with our winners — that they are happy as they travel down that long and winding road.
As I close, I’ll tell you of Samantha’s choice of schooling, as our winner of three years ago went to school learning how to properly shoe horses. You read that right ... to learn how to shoe horses. Today she has her own farrier business and I proudly wear the t-shirt she gave me with the company logo.
So yes, there are all kinds of ways to continue one’s education and end up happy in life. I ain’t horsing around.
Doug Walter,
Linntown