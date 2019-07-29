Over the weekend of July 19 to 21, the heat index value was 105 to 110 degrees in Lewisburg according to the State College Weather Station. Weather scientists are saying that this is the new normal, and could get worse due to our putting more carbon in the atmosphere. If the U.S. does not move away from total energy dependence on coal, oil and gas our Pennsylvania summer temperatures will resemble those of Georgia.
Pennsylvania ranks third in the U.S. in power plant carbon pollution from coal, and that pollution constitutes 48 percent of statewide carbon emissions. For comparison, the five Pa. coal power plants emit more carbon than 24.9 million cars.
The World Meteorological Organization states that globally, the years 2015 -2018 are the four warmest years on record. Since oceans absorb more heat than land does, and with Alaska suffering 90 degree temperatures recently, the ice pack and permafrost is melting rapidly, resulting in global sea level rise of 6.3 to 8.3 inches since 1900.
For 40 years scientists have predicted warmer temperatures, more severe storms and higher sea levels and now we see that with drought 9,000 California wildfires have burned 1.2 million acres; in 2018 hurricane Florence caused $49 billion in damages; and Miami has suffered near-constant street-level flooding recently.
Where is the support to reduce carbon and methane in our atmosphere? Seventy percent of U.S. voters supported the Paris Climate Accord of 2016 to reduce carbon in the atmosphere. Pennsylvania is the 24th state to join the U.S. Climate Alliance dedicated to implementing the Paris Accords, thanks to Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration. But President Trump has pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Alliance, an alliance of 185 other countries, and his administration has consistently favored those industries guilty of creating the greatest carbon pollution.
November of 2020, our choice for another president and administration is clear.
The health and future survival of our children, and children’s children depend on it.
Ben Hoskins lives in Lewisburg.