First things first, I am now a registered Independent voter in Union County. Before that, I was a registered, John McCain Republican.
I believed in John McCain — he was a man of integrity, honesty and character. And he was also a decorated Navy veteran — a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War.
So, as you all probably want to know now, how did I vote in this last election? Straight Democratic ticket.
And why? I, too, am a Navy veteran — U.S. Navy, 1967-1971 — honorably discharged. I took an oath of enlistment back then when I enlisted, which included a promise to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
And that oath I took back in 1967 I still honor today.
Nowhere in that Constitution does it state that it is ever acceptable to storm the Capitol of this county if your party does not win an election, like spoiled children who did not get the toys they wanted for Christmas.
The Republican Party has lost its way. It has chosen a leader, Trump, a narcissist, who cannot accept defeat, and who has been supported by a party of cowards in Congress who now acquiesce to all his fantasies, delusions, and lies. And why? Simply because they believe it is their only way to remain in power and keep their high-paying jobs and generous perks.
The Republican Party is now the party of election deniers, supporters of the Big Lie. But, before you join this party, consider this — do you really believe that 60 Federal judges, and scores of election workers, were all in on the Big Conspiracy, the Big Fix of the 2020 election — and yet no one has been able to prove any of it for 2 years now?
When the Republican Party finally severs its allegiance to Trump, I will, once again, change my registration and rejoin it. Until then, I will continue to faithfully honor my oath of enlistment to this country and its Constitution.
Jack L. Fisher,
Lewisburg