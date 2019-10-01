Everyone knows the sound of a gunshot. As people who have experienced the fear that surrounds gun violence threats made to students in high school and beyond, we know firsthand what the panic feels like. Some of us have had family and friends taken from us by gun violence, bringing this topic even closer to home. We leave these situations knowing that there is a better way to educate young adults and the community at large about how to advocate for better legislation and lead more open discussions about this issue.
Accordingly, we chose to help bring to the broader community a speaker series on advocacy, sponsored by the Department of Sociology & Anthropology at Susquehanna University. This semester, we turn our attention toward gun violence prevention and the regulations that surround it. “Not One More: Power and Persistence in the Movement to End Gun Violence” brings to our campus Representative Movita Johnson-Harrell (PA-190); Shira Goodman, executive director of Ceasefire PA; and Marybeth Christiansen, volunteer leader of the Pennsylvania chapter of Moms Demand Action. They will discuss the importance of advocacy and getting involved in matters that not only affect victims and their families but everyone in the community.
This is an important issue, especially for young adults in the community, because we are the generation that has been affected the most. Now is the time to take a stand and say, “Not One More.” Join us at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 in Isaacs Auditorium.
Carrie Schenker and Margaret Reedel,
Selinsgrove