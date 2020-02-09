Donald Trump is the first president to attend March for Life.
Trump’s campaign manager said God selected Trump to be president to save the country. Trump is on a mission from God.
Trump rarely attends church, his pastor said he was not an active or visible member. Forget the extramarital affairs, other presidents had affairs. The difference is President Trump paid the women he had affairs with to remain anonymous.
Do not forget the caging of children at our borders, pathological lying, total lack of remorse and accountability, profanity, racism and Charlottsville’s “good people on both sides.” One side had white supremacists and Nazi.
Trump has successfully divided the religious community.
I would hope the youth of America can see through this charade and remember this.
What we know for sure is Trump is not our savior.
William Albertson,
Milton