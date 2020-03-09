Alright, so we know the coronavirus originated in China. Now ask yourself a few questions. Is it right to say the president is being irresponsible in what has been done to prevent this virus from becoming a catastrophic event in the United States? What is Congress doing to help prevent the spreading of this disease? What is the media doing to ease people’s fears? Which of the so-called experts should we believe?
Perhaps we need to take a look at ourselves. For instance, when we catch a cold or the annual flu, do we stay at home and take the necessary steps to get well? Or, do we go out in public where we spread the germs to others when we cough and sneeze? Do we get the flu shot to help improve our chances of not getting the flu?
Many don’t because they say they get sick when they get the vaccine and they don’t see where it helps.
The scientific community states that the Coronavirus is not any different than any other string of flu viruses expect that they have not figured out an antidote as yet.
I saw on Fox News that some companies have announced that they are on the brink of a vaccine to combat the coronavirus. I don’t know any of the details regarding the vaccine or where it stands but it is at least encouraging. Has the mainstream media mentioned these potential breakthroughs?
The country, our president and the scientific community are not idly standing by waiting for the virus to truly get out of control.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg