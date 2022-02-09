I read Blandina Lecce’s letter of Feb. 6, 2022, which was a response to my letter of Jan. 26, 2022, in which I opined that she and others on the right often claim as facts their strongly held opinions on certain cultural issues; in this case, in her words, how to “..teach America’s racial history.” She believes I didn’t understand her point. I did understand her point and do agree with a balanced approach to teaching history and current affairs, consistent with the facts. I would have said so in my original letter had I had more space, but had to limit myself to the important issue of biased opinions being held out as facts.
This letter was to be an attempt to further that dialogue; however, serendipitously, The Daily Item published an opinion piece, entitled “Let teachers teach,” directly above Ms. Lecce’s letter on Feb. 6, written by Leonard Pitts Jr. of the Miami Herald, which explains my position far better than I ever could. Please read and understand his point.
Historical and current events should never be sugar coated just to avoid hard and, sometimes ugly, truths. And opinions should not be labeled as facts. I hope Ms. Lecce understands my point now.
Dennis Ziegenfuss,
Sunbury