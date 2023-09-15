Recently I read the latest opinion piece of Robert Beard (My Turn, Sept. 8). It took me this long to respond because truthfully I could not stop laughing.
In this case, Beard was exploring the polling for the 2024 presidential campaign. He started strong with his observation that it’s early and much can change with Donald Trump getting more attention than Joe Biden now but it could change quickly. That was his last coherent point however. Many else voted not for Biden but against Trump are unwilling to ask the most important question: How is President Trump, who is facing several court trials, still neck and neck with the incumbent?
He then states the reasons Biden should win and that’s where his is argument falls short.
First he states Biden has ended COVID — the same time Biden says he’s considering mandating the new booster shot. And to really disprove the professor’s statement, Jill Biden, the president’s wife despite four previous shots, tested positive for COVID for the third time.
He boasts of Biden pushing through the Infrastructure Bill yet he doesn’t mention that it can’t be paid for without printing more money that’s not there to pay for it raising the national deficit even more and increasing the load already on the taxpayers of this country.
He extols the restoration of water and clean air standards from 2016 which were only done because President Trump had repealed them. While nobody wants polluted or tainted water and bad air quality there’s no denying during the times those acts were previously intact, cities like Flint, Michigan had undrinkable water. Not only that but we have had cleaner air than the majority of the world and during the time the Trump administration was in power that was true as well.
We are eyed as weaker than at any time in our history by our enemies and even worse our allies. We are worried more about what we are addressed as than real problems like affordable housing, food, and fuel. If that’s winning, what in the world would losing look like? When I read stuff like this I think that all who were in these professor’s classes at Bucknell should ask for a rebate.
Educated people can be blessings or they can be dangerous when they don’t teach critical thinking and indoctrinate rather than educate. Maybe I should have cried all week instead of laughing.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury