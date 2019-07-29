Thank goodness The Daily Item didn’t take facts, fairness or common sense into account before publishing Wednesday’s editorial (Fees on electric vehicles seem reasonable, July 24). With a little research, you’d have learned just how ridiculous the idea (from a Democrat? Shocking!) really is.
Without metering mileage driven — intrusive, probably (hopefully?) unconstitutional and costly in and of itself, you don’t know how much any car is driven, therefore how much tax the owner pays.
I drive a hybrid. I paid a premium price to be a better steward of the environment, just missing the former government tax break offered to those who switched (wait, you mean the government wants us to drive these, and steal precious tax resources?).
I drive it about 35,000 miles a year, which is nearly triple the national average a car is driven, according to the National Highway Administration. A person who drives 15,000 miles a year in a car that gets 24 mpg is still paying less in fuel taxes than I do. Gonna charge him a fee?
There are at least 10 conventional fuel car models that range from 35 to 39 mpg, just a bit less than my hybrid. Gonna charge them more, too?
Meanwhile, billions of dollars in gas tax funds have been siphoned off to the state police, while half the municipalities in the state make me pay for their local police coverage — all performed by the state police — even though I don’t live there.
The only reasonable line in the whole editorial is from the Sierra Club, pointing out that responsible people like me, who already pay my share, might be punished for it.
There is nothing reasonable about this proposal.
Jeff Fishbein,
Selinsgrove