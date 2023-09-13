When Harry Deppen died on March 14, 1947, it was reported that “Mr. Deppen was a member of an old and highly esteemed Sunbury family and was held in high regard by a host of friends in this community.”
Remembrances of Harry Deppen echoed the sentiments expressed when his brother, Clarence Deppen, Sunbury’s city controller, died on May 10, 1939. The city commission issued a memorial proclamation following the death of Clarence that read in part, “Born of a family whose name is closely associated with Sunbury’s progress over many years, he was educated in our public schools, entered the employ of the Pennsylvania Railroad Company upon graduation and…continued steadily in its employ until his demise. His early manhood is marked by distinguished service to his country in the World War when he served in France with the 28th Division.”
Following the death of Clarence, his widow Arlene succeeded him in the position of city controller, becoming the first woman to hold such a post among Pennsylvania’s third-class cities. According to a newspaper, “The commission threw politics overboard in making the selection. Mrs. Deppen is a Republican. The commission is ruled by Democrats, four to one. Mr. Deppen also was a Republican and had served as controller since 1926, a period of nearly 14 years.”
The Deppens are connected deeply to Sunbury’s history. Today, several generations of the Deppens are buried in Sunbury, including my parents, Robert W. Deppen, a Sunday School teacher at Sunbury’s Zion Lutheran Church, and Betsy Mertz, a volunteer at Sunbury’s Salvation Army. I spent about two decades as a resident of Sunbury, and, like my parents and grandparents, graduated from public school in Sunbury.
In July 1997 — 50 years after the death of Harry Deppen — I spoke at the rededication of the Northumberland County Soldiers Monument in Sunbury’s Cameron Park, a ceremony that took place during the city’s 225th anniversary. In July 2022, 25 years later, I spoke in Cameron Park once again during the city’s 250th anniversary. On both occasions my family’s historic relationship to Sunbury was never far from my mind.
Because of this relationship, I will always feel a sense of concern about Sunbury. Because of my past, I will always care about Sunbury’s future.
The future of Sunbury does not depend on personalities, but priorities. When sincere and selfless public service are priorities, as it was in the days when my family called Sunbury home, the entire community improves. Upon his death, the city commission praised Clarence Deppen’s “sterling qualities of integrity, sincerity, and fair dealing.”
Those qualities remain the bedrock upon which every community in America should set its foundation.
Endless self-promotion is not an honorable path to leadership in any organization, though it is hard to resist the temptation to follow this path. It seems that, in the age of social media, those who desire leadership positions feel compelled to emulate P.T. Barnum. Showmanship takes precedence over authenticity. Noise takes precedence over quiet competence.
On Sept. 8, 2001, just days before the tragic events that wounded our country so deeply, I served as the master of ceremonies for the dedication of the World War I German field cannon that sits in Cameron Park. Though Sunbury has not been my home for many years now, I still visit the cannon and think of my grandfather’s generation who served the cause of freedom in war, and the cause of progress in peace.
I will continue to visit Sunbury — to shop for groceries, to buy gas, to attend special events, to do research at the library, to visit the graves of my family — and I will always wish the old city well. I hope others join me in doing the same.
There is no crisis Sunbury cannot overcome.
John Deppen lives in Northumberland.