When a political party has nothing to offer people in the way of improving lives, then it has to come up with some boogeymen, and the Republicans have plenty of them. They include radical left, snowflakes, critical race theory, Antifa, woke, voting fraud, defund the police and the cancel culture.
While such trivialities deflect from policies that can help people, important issues that affect all of us are attacked or ignored. The world, they claim, is not affected by global warming. Our democracy is not under attack by the insurrection of Jan. 6, nor by taking away voting rights.
Talk of succession raises the specter of civil war. If Republicans regain power they talk of impeaching Biden and charging members of the Jan. 6 committee.
We face attacks on The New York Times, The Washington Post, universities, and even science. Could the reason these institutions are accused of having a bias be that they stand for the truth?
Jack Strausser,
Elysburg