The poll workers who conducted and monitored the election and the officials who counted the votes all tell us the November election was free, fair and accurate. Therefore, I trust and accept the results. However, like letter-writer William Shirk (Jan. 29) I, too, suspect there were fraudulent mail-in votes but I don’t have the same suspicions Mr. Shirk has.
Let’s apply some critical thinking to this situation. For the entire four years Mr. Trump occupied the White House, his approval rating hovered around 40%. And during most of 2020, his approval rating barely reached 40%. So, a reasonable person would expect the election results to be something like this: Biden 60% and Trump 40% or at least numbers in that neighborhood. Instead, the official tally is Biden 51% and Trump 49%. This should raise everyone’s eyebrows. It certainly raises mine.
In fact, I suspect the real reason all those conservative judges — many Trump appointees — tossed out Trump’s lawsuits is that they knew that a thorough investigation of voter fraud would reveal that Trump actually lost by more.
According to Pennsylvania election officials, there were just three confirmed instances of voter fraud in the state. In each case, someone attempted to cast a ballot for Trump using the name of a dead relative. Closer to home, my father-in-law, who passed away in the summer of 2016, was a registered Republican. Last autumn, he received an application for a mail-in ballot from the National Republican Committee. We ran his application through the shredder but I wonder how many mail-in ballot applications Republicans sent to other deceased voters across the country? And how many were filled out and turned in? So how many fraudulent Trump votes were cast that were never caught and made it into the final tally?
Perhaps Fred Keller was correct to challenge the election results. Who knows? If all the fraudulent ballots were tossed, perhaps Mr. Keller would have lost his re-election bid and Lee Griffin would be our rightful congressman now. Wouldn’t surprise me at all.
Gary Kendall,
New Berlin