The news discussions on TV about Russia and President Putin are not ruling out the possibility of nuclear war and the end of the world. The question might arise, what does Bible have to say about that? What about the war of Armageddon?
When you read Matthew 24 and 25 and Luke 21 you can certainly figure we are in the last days of man ruling the earth. World wars, lawlessness, a lack of love, unprecedented crime, pandemics, or pestilences, governmental chaos, on a global scale, etc.
The Bible points to God’s purpose to restore his will to the Earth totally in Daniel 2:44.
The Bible is also very clear that he will destroy only wicked, as in Noah’s day. The righteous (meek) will survive God’s war and inhert the Earth which will still be here.
So God will not let the Earth be destroyed with nuclear bombs. Nuclear bombs would destroy both good and bad people and that is not going to happen according to the Bible.
In Noah’s day, only eight people survived. So we can expect the number who survive will be small.
Richard Kemble,
Watsontown