Last week, the chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) told lawmakers that the state’s labor pool needs to be replenished, which he said could be boosted by state-owned colleges and universities stemming the tide of declining enrollment by making higher education more affordable — or even free — for many students across the commonwealth.
None of what Chancellor Daniel Greenstein said was wrong. His job is to lift up the 14-member state system, so his push is for state schools — the likes of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Shippensburg and others.
There are dozens of other ways to increase the labor pool, including a push for more affordable higher education as a whole, the continued growth and steering of more and more students at younger ages into trade schools to create a ready-made and often well-compensated workforce and having more options.
All of these are possible with enough foresight and vision.
Like everything, the prices of higher education have continued to grow. To attend one of Pennsylvania’s state schools it will still cost close to $100,000 to earn a four-year degree, with schools averaging about $23,000 per year. In the overall view of higher education, that is affordable.
But too many students are burdened for years with student loan debt, slowing their entry to adulthood, parenthood and the housing market as they continue to pay off debts.
The state system is still a terrific and somewhat affordable option for many. It can be made more affordable by offsetting some expenses by earning credits in high school or various community college outlets.
While the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project continues to build off its new partnership with Marywood University with an eye toward the future, some options are already available — Lackawanna College, Penn State branch campuses, Luzerne County Community College — including many that have agreements in place with other Pennsylvania schools to transfer credits to a four-year school with a degree partially completed.
Then there is the continued push for technological schools and tradecraft curricula. With the understanding college isn’t for everyone, trade schools like SUN Tech, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech and the Northumberland County Career and Technology Center are churning out certified workers, prepared to handle highly skilled duties on their first day on the job.
All of these avenues can replenish the workforce that employers need in Pennsylvania, a balanced group that can handle everything the commonwealth has in store next.
What matters is what works for each individual and having as many possible outlets for them to make an impact and improve their lives as possible.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor Bill Bowman.