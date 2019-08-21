Some people do not like to blow their own horns, so someone else has to do it for them. I choose to be that someone.
The Susquehanna Art Society recently held its annual judged show and of the 52 awards given, 20, nearly half were received by artists with direct ties to the Y Arts Center as instructors or students.
This is not a coincidence. It is largely due to the vision, dedication, and love of creative expression of Mary Jo Cicero. Her drive to build a welcoming, nurturing home for artists of all ages and mediums has become a reality. The Y Arts Center is truly a unique space and the community is so much richer because of it.
So kudos, Mary Jo and from all of us who call the Y Arts Center home and all who are yet to come, we can’t thank you enough.
Sharon L. Witmer,
Sunbury