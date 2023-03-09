I just read the article in The Daily Item about the Milton school board member who objected to teachers taking courses with the word “diversity” in the title. Does this gentleman even know what diversity means? Has he researched the content of these courses?
This man has no business on a school board if he objects to this word. His mind is obviously closed to our children learning to be more inclusive and accepting of everyone in our communities. What he apparently is teaching the children in his life is much of what is wrong in our society.
Perhaps director Joshua Hunt needs to take some of these courses.
Beth Belotti,
Selinsgrove