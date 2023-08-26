I read the article about the Milton School Board being unable to decide who was going to collect their taxes. As far as I’m concerned, they have been taking money they don’t deserve: the occupational tax.
When does this tax end? I have not had an occupation for 11 years and there are hundreds of others in Union/Northumberland counties that do not have jobs. With this being the case, just what is my occupation? Retired?
And the property taxes that are waged against those of us who are only collecting Social Security. Why hasn’t this been waived for all the seniors in the state of Pennsylvania? There, again, are hundreds who can’t pay their taxes and must sell their homes and move someplace they don’t want to go.
Paying school taxes when I don’t have children in school is absurd. I paid my share when I had school age children. Now it’s time for me and everyone else to stop paying this tax.
Robin Hood said that he took from the rich and gave to the poor. This form of taxation is exactly the opposite. If the schools want more money to waste on projects that they don’t need, then raise the taxes of all the businesses in your district and leave the poor alone.
Timothy Stitzel,
New Columbia