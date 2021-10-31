Sunbury’s City Council will have a new look in January with a new mayor and potentially two new members of the council.
It is our hope Tuesday’s election offers some diversity and fresh voices as the city continues a march forward over the next four years. The Daily Item endorses Jody Ocker for Mayor, along with Ric Reichner and Victoria Rosancrans for council.
Either Josh Brosious or Ocker will make history next week in the mayoral race: Brosious as the youngest mayor to win election or Ocker, the first woman.
Fortunately, city voters have two good options. Brosious and Ocker have long ties to the community.
Ocker’s military background and leadership experience could benefit the city over the next four years. Outgoing Mayor Kurt Karlovich had a similar background and after a rough start, had a productive term overseeing the city. Ocker has experience with all aspects of city government after serving as the City Administrator for several years.
“I come with a lot of experience in leadership,” she said. “I know how to assess situations, gather information and figure out what needs to be done and set that in motion.”
Her no-nonsense approach rubbed some the wrong way. Rather than walk away completely, she opted to run for mayor. Not everyone does that.
We have appreciated Brosious’ well-meaning and thoughtful first term on council, his local ties and long-term belief in Sunbury are evident. He is one of the more vocal members and his presence as a councilman, paired with Ocker as mayor, will be a real asset for the city and its residents. He has two years remaining on his current term.
Reichner has upgraded the city’s code office in recent years and continues to push that department forward as the city continues its fight against blight and pushes to revitalize Market Street. Rosanscrans has run for office before. She is heavily involved across the city in various projects and it is time she gets an opportunity to serve the residents of Sunbury in an official capacity.
City residents have the opportunity Tuesday to move Sunbury forward with a diverse, capable council.