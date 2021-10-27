I am endorsing Jody Ocker for mayor of Sunbury, not as a Democrat but as a 40-year resident of the city of Sunbury.
Jody is running as an independent. We have a unique candidate who has served her country for 28 years, is Sunbury born and raised, and has already shown her commitment to the area with her service in leading several organizations in the city. I believe she will make an excellent mayor no matter what political affiliation you are.
I am endorsing Victoria Rosancrans as one of the most dedicated cheerleaders for the city of Sunbury. She has worked tirelessly volunteering with area businesses, service organizations, and as first responders champion. She believes in embracing our diversity and including all citizens to share in continuing to make Sunbury a thriving community.
We have the unique opportunity to have such dedicated candidates in this year’s race.
Norman Gessner,
Sunbury