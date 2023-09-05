When analysts, researchers and educators said earlier this year that test scores of young students showed, among other things, the largest drop in math scores in five decades in the wake of COVID-19’s impact on education, the first question was obvious: How could the scores not drop?
The second, much more important question, is one that may take years to solve: What’s next?
Scores on the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) show scores plummeted nine points in math and four in reading. The latest data show testing from last fall, more than two years after students at all levels first had their standardized educations flipped upside-down in March 2020.
Educators are doing what they can, but it isn’t a quick fix. Some analyses showed that students still would need the equivalent of 4.1 additional months of schooling to catch up in reading and 4.5 months for math to catch up.
“We’ve been trying to send the message that this is a multiyear, if not decades-long recovery period and is going to require some fundamental rethinking of the ways that not only we educate students but we think about how students are grouped and how we think about their learning,” said Chase Nordengren, the lead researcher for NWEA, an organization that does assessments for education.
Locally, focus spreads across a handful of lanes, highlighting reading and math, but also the students’ well-being. In some ways, the job is the same, just a little more difficult and with varying priorities.
“COVID has changed nothing. We are always trying to improve, COVID just messed us up,” Line Mountain superintendent Dave Campbell said. “As a district, we understand that no matter what we do, the tests will get harder, but that doesn’t make us any less.”
He’s spot on. Everyone knows the system isn’t broken, but the students themselves, in many cases, lack a foundational context lost when schools were forced to shutter for in-person learning for months.
It’s created gaps, where students who may have already been ahead academically moved further ahead while those lacking fell further behind.
This is no one’s fault. Fortunately, significant movement — financial and personnel investments, technology investments and even time commitments — has already been made. The recognition that this is the challenge in education for at least the next decade — to somehow make up for lost time — has already been made.
That’s an important first step.
