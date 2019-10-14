One of the widest inflatable dams in the world — the one that stretches across the Susquehanna River between Shamokin Dam and Sunbury — has an extended history of pesky maintenance issues.
Still, we are certain Valley residents appreciate the state’s commitment to the continued operation of the dam and the benefits of the lake it creates every summer.
State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) officials are awaiting a final report and recommendation on how to repair the air piping system of the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam.
Damage to one of the inflatable sections of the 2,000-foot-long dam forced state officials to deflate the dam and end boating season almost one month early this year, the second time since 2017 that maintenance issues cut the boating season short. The dam normally remains inflated, allowing boating season on Lake Augusta to continue into October.
HTE Engineering, a firm from Utah, inspected the inflatable bags in late September and patched several small holes that were causing a loss in air pressure.
Shikellamy State Park Manager Nicholas Sherlock said it was odd that two unrelated problems — the air piping issues and the small punctures — both occurred in the same section of the dam. We hope these issues can be resolved over the next seven months so that the lake, which has offered recreational opportunities for a half century, will be back on schedule in May.
Meanwhile, we continue to await news on the future of the former marina building, a deteriorating 47-year-old structure that rises from the heart of Shikellamy State Park, but has been vacant for the past 17 years.
Cindy Adams Dunnsecretary of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, visited the site in March, stating that a decision of the future of the site remains high on her priority list.
As we wrote in this space at that time, the solution may be no building at all. The deteriorating structure is perched atop one of the most scenic vistas in the Central Susquehanna Valley — overlooking the confluence of the West and North branches of the Susquehanna River.
If the building were razed, it could clear the way for a scenic open-air, outdoor venue for concerts and performing arts, or a patio area for large gatherings, picnics and community events, all without the risk of expensive losses when water levels inevitably rise again and flood that area along with large portions of the Shikellamy State Park.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editoruials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.