I want to thank Cheryl and Betsy from the office of State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver’s office for helping my son, Kevin, get his unemployment benefits.
I do believe if it wouldn’t be for the help of this office, he may not have gotten his benefits. It took a while, from March 19 until the week of July 1. Every two weeks Cheryl would contact me to see if he received benefits. If not, she said she would email again.
We are proof that that people in the state representatives office do help us.
Kevin and Norma Stahl,
Middleburg