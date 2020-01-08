I am seeing yet another disturbing and counterproductive trend within our sociopolitical demographic. Namely, a growing division between the last stragglers of the WWII generation plus the massive “Baby Boomers” generation and the younger generations (Gen X, Milennials, Gen Z). I see both sides being divisive.
I have much empathy for the discouragement our young people feel by the offhanded way they are so often dismissed as “entitled,” “snowflakes,” or otherwise demeaned by their elders, thus the wry and, frankly, accurate “OK Boomer” memes which young adults post. These kids grew up with the stressors of murdered classmates and school shooter drills, security checks at the theater on a first date and hate crimes. They’ve been exposed to new deadly diseases, and wars that are older than they are. They’ve learned from reality TV and world leaders that hard work and honesty are no longer a sure recipe for success in life. They watch their grandparents chug around the country in gas-guzzling motorhomes or languishing at “vacation homes” enjoying carbon-heavy retirements their grandkids will never see the likes of (or maybe they’ll not even have a retirement at all), and they hear “we earned it!”
Homelessness wasn’t mainstream for the Boomers. Neither was going bankrupt for an education or to pay for one’s health care needs.
Sixteen-year-old climate warrior Greta Thunberg was righteously angry when she addressed the U.N. with “How dare you ask us, mere children, to clean up after you!” Most Boomers had it all and aren’t seemingly in any hurry to pass along their good fortune to their younger generations in need.
I see a lot of judgemental older folks who are pretty well set for a nice, comfy coast into their final goodbyes, standing in harsh, ignorant judgment of our children’s insistence on a right to work one job and make livable earnings, to enjoy a safe, gun-restricted society which supports working families and healthy children, and to have clean air and water. They deserve the right to love freely whomever they want to love, to tattoo, pierce and celebrate their one-of-a-kind bodies without denigration instead of polluting them with tobacco, alcohol, plastics and chemicals in their foods. And they deserve the assurance that their votes count in an American democracy.
The Boomers’ sleepy comfort-bred apathy — notwithstanding the temporary turbulence of Vietnam — and the political torpor which allowed the erosion of our democracy since Reagan first darkened the door of the Oval Office. State college tuition doubled one year later! Our society since 1980 has been in a slow, now madly accelerated spiral to conditions where something called “deaths of despair” has become the new public health epidemic, and more young people now die from gun violence and suicide than from accidents. That is their reality, and when I see elders who were cluelessly complicit in creating their hardships criticizing them, it sets me on the defense.
We now know better. We see what the Boomer legacy is. We know we’re faced with a dying, violent planet fueled by greed and concentrated power, and we know the innocents are paying the price with their lives. Instead of standing behind a wall of judgment, some hard reflection, sincere contrition and a lot of generosity — of both means and spirit — is in order from elders and no excuses shall be honored. If our elders want to be respected by the youth of the world, they need to show more empathy and make meaningful reparations for the damages they’ve brought upon others. At the very least, they need to show some restraint, get out the way, and vote the way of their kids’ sound futures instead of trying to recreate a toxic, unsustainable past. Also, how about ponying up some resources so their progeny have a fighting chance at some small measure of the halcyon existence they, themselves enjoyed in their prime years.
I refer here to no persons specifically and know there are exceptions in kind, compassionate elders who are woke. I have, however, been a keen observer for years from the unique position of having been “set back” 10 years by personal circumstance, and beginning college and adult life a decade later than my age cohorts.
I’ve felt their resentment of being cheated out of their American Dream and then being told that it’s all simply a lack of something within themselves — gumption, or something which Boomers claimed exclusively of themselves.
Today’s elders need to open their minds, take a giant step back, see our situation with wide-open eyes and then step up in wholehearted alliance with our youth.
Kimberly Eaton, who says she is neither a Boomer or a youth, lives in Middleburg.