Simone Biles is a champion.
We all knew that as the Summer Olympic Games opened this week in Tokyo. After earning more than 30 Olympic and World Championship medals, she is clearly one of the greatest athletes to ever compete in gymnastics, male or female.
The world was watching as she entered the gymnasium on Tuesday, anticipating how many gold medals she might win in the days ahead.
But without ever jumping onto the balance beam or gripping the uneven bars, this 24-year-old from Columbus, Ohio, became a new kind of champion to millions of people around the world.
Rather than stepping onto the mat for the floor exercise, she stepped back, assessed the situation and determined it would not be healthy for her to compete.
With the eyes of the world upon her, she pulled out of the team competition on Tuesday. Wednesday she announced she was also pulling out of the all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.
In doing so, Biles sent a message to anyone struggling with stress, anxiety, depression or any other challenge — it’s OK, your health, your mental health, is one of the most important things in life.
Through tears, Biles said what we all know in our hearts is true.
“I have to do what’s right for me and focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being.”
Biles joins a growing list of elite athletes, including tennis player Naomi Osaka, who withdrew from the French open and did not make the trip to Wimbledon earlier this year, who have decided that they are not just going to “shake it off,” or “toughen up.”
“We’re human beings,” said Michael Phelps, winner of a record 23 gold medals in Olympic swimming who has been open about his own mental health struggles. “Nobody is perfect,” he said. “So yes, it is OK not to be OK.”
The words and actions of these accomplished, elite athletes offer hope and support for those who struggle with similar feelings every day.
It’s a new kind of light. One that says, “It’s going to be OK.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.