Back in the late 1970s, when I was working at Laurelton Center, there were many occasions when a client would be reported missing and we implemented our search effort which entailed starting where the client was last seen and working outwards from that location with staff members going in different directions to locate the missing person. This procedure took a lot of time and effort, and we learned there was a couple in the area who trained man-trailing bloodhounds for these situations.
I met Jim Shaffer, a pharmacist who, with his wife, trained man-trailing bloodhounds and they lived in Dewart. Jim was summoned because one of our clients left her living unit to go to the workshop and didn’t return at the specified time. Our staff search procedure failed to locate her so Jim was called to help find her. I was assigned to go with him and his bloodhound.
Jim arrived with his bloodhound, Brandy Acres Mrs. Peal (nicknamed ‘Emma’) and he quickly had Emma sniff an article of clothing that belonged to the client, and off we went into the woods and up Stone Mountain which was right behind the center. I was fascinated by Emma’s trailing and asked Jim about Emma’s skills.
“Emma does both air scenting and trail scenting,” Jim said, meaning Emma keeps her nose to the ground most of the time and will lift her head to air scent if needed. It took Emma about 30 minutes trailing up Stone Mountain before we found the client who was sitting on a rock. The client said she was mad at another client in her living unit and didn’t want to go back to her living unit.
That was my first experience with Jim and Emma and I told our superintendent that I would gladly go with Jim and Emma whenever a client was reported missing. In fact, I started keeping my boots and warm clothing in my car every day in case we had a missing client.
I learned a lot from Jim over the next several years, and he told me that the Hollywood image of the vicious bloodhound was incorrect and that Emma would always choose to lick a face rather than bite it.
Jim said that he was called to find a criminal who had escaped from a local jail. Jim and Emma found his trail in the midnight darkness and Jim shone his flashlight in the man’s face and ordered “Don’t move or the dog will tear you apart!” The man surrendered immediately and the policemen with Jim calmly escorted the man to their car and back to jail.
Jim and Emma were successful in finding several of our clients over the years, and I only recall one situation where Emma was unable to find our client. It was a male client who left his living unit and didn’t return so Jim was contacted and I met him about an hour later as he arrived at the center. He got out of his car, put Emma on her leash, and he had Emma sniff an article of clothing that belonged to the client and we were on our way.
Emma initially started trailing up Stone Mountain and turned back after about five minutes and went in another direction. It was a cold winter evening, and for the next five hours until 3 a.m., Emma worked the area all around the center and Emma finally stopped, exhausted, plus Jim and I were also tired and cold. The client was found about a week later near the top of Stone Mountain by some hunters. He had died due to exposure.
Jim said later that he thought Emma might have smelled a bear and that’s why she turned around at the beginning of her trailing. It was the only client that Emma didn’t find but she was instrumental in finding about a dozen of the center’s clients over a span of several years.
Jim had a 40-year trailing career and he received many awards for his services and he worked with other handlers throughout the United States. He also served as president of the National Police Bloodhound Association.
Sadly, Jim died in 2012, but this Old Codger knows that he and Brandy Acres Mrs. Peal left a legacy that will never be forgotten by the many Laurelton Center staff who celebrated he and Emma’s expertise.
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.