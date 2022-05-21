Pennsylvanians were again reminded this week that recommendations made by county election officials and groups hired to look into elections in the commonwealth should be heeded.
Days after the election to pick the Republican nominee in the race to replace outgoing Sen. Pat Toomey, no one knows who won. There are a couple of reasons, starting with the fact that the race remains exceedingly close.
As of Friday, Oz maintained about a 1,100-vote lead, nearly the identical lead he had midday Thursday. The Associated Press wrote that Oz’s margin “narrowed since election day as county election officials continue to count mail ballots,” as election workers still continue to count thousands of ballots.
What does seem pretty clear is that the race is destined for a run-off. Oz owns about 31.22 percent of votes, while McCormick has 31.14 percent. The race, even after all the votes are officially counted, is likely to trigger Pennsylvania’s automatic recount law, which kicks in if the margin is less than 0.5 percent.
On Friday, acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman tweeted out the next steps for a possible recount. Unofficial election results are due Tuesday and the second-place candidate can waive a recount by Thursday. The order for a recount would be handed out by Chapman on June 1 with it ending no later than June 7, three weeks after election day.
The delays are in part because county election officials still are not permitted to begin counting mail-in votes — which continue to grow in number — before voting starts on election day.
Even in a small county like Montour, mail-ins are not counted until Wednesday. Election officials there have cited a lack of workers to handle the volume while also overseeing election day.
County election officials have pleaded for years to start earlier to avoid delays in results.
The problem isn’t too many mail-in votes. Finding secure ways to make it easier for more people to vote is always good. The more people involved, the more representative the government is at all levels.
Election officials, since the passage of Act 77 in 2019, have begged lawmakers to allow them to start processing mail-ins earlier, to get a head start. The answer has repeatedly been no.
And now we are into our fourth election cycle where we’ve had to wait — in some cases days — to find out the winner of a race.
It’s unfair to Oz and McCormick. It’s unfair to voters. It’s unfair to poll workers who have the added stress and pressure of pushing harder than they have to when a simple fix is obviously apparent.
It is critically important in all elections that every valid vote is counted and counted in a timely matter.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor Bill Bowman.