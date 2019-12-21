I have family, friends, and acquaintances who have believed in Donald J. Trump, but I have always seen him for what he is: A heartless self-promoter. Nevertheless, I have not written off my family, friends or acquaintances.
Mitch McConnell and Republicans in the Senate, although representing a minority of Americans, have taken our government of the people to the basest common denominators of human nature: greed, misanthropy, and mean-spiritedness. They appear poised to add complicity with lawlessness to the list. Nevertheless, I do not impugn the capacity for good citizenship of those who vote for them.
One legal scholar makes a dog joke about the greatest national division since the Civil War and turns the clear words of the U.S. Constitution into mud with an obscuring rain of illogic. Nevertheless, his internal pain is written on his face and I wish him well.
As the most powerful single person of nearly eight billion human beings on a planet about to be consumed in a man-made climate cataclysm, who blocks any action to prevent disastrous consequences for life on Earth, the president of the United States bears the greatest burden of responsibility of any human being who has ever existed. Nevertheless, I have only compassion for him who must live that most awful of all human lives.
Let’s agree on one all-important thing: Our human bond, our essential oneness, our capacity for fathomless love transcends all differences, points of view, and individual identities.
John Olin,
Fishers Ferry