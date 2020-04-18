In suggesting what he called a “gradual process” to return the nation to some sense of normalcy — whatever that will look like until a successful COVID-19 vaccine and broad testing are available — President Donald Trump’s “phased and deliberate” approach, announced Thursday, seemed reasonable.
In order for that three-phased approach to work, however, it was clear Trump would have to resist the urge for unnecessary bluster and bravado and pressuring governors for quick fixes.
Less than 24 hours later, hopes that he could or would were shattered by the president himself. Taking to Twitter, Trump put out calls to “LIBERATE” Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia. As protests had already begun in those states and elsewhere, he openly cheered them on.
Egging on demonstrators is the antithesis of gradual or deliberate. But that was the approach Trump chose on Friday.
Obviously, nobody wants our state or our nation to remain on lockdown any longer than necessary. The coronavirus pandemic that has already killed more than 36,000 Americans has put the financial status of millions in jeopardy.
But any return must be done right, backed by science with a watchful eye of what has happened elsewhere around the globe. To do otherwise risks moving backwards and prolonging this national nightmare.
The phased approach is practical. The first phase would involve opening the doors while still maintaining strict social distancing. Gatherings of 10 or more and nonessential travel are still discouraged. Under phase two, travel could resume, gatherings of 50 or more would be banned and social distancing would continue. Phase three includes “a return to normalcy,” built on identifying and isolating those with new infections.
The decisions as to when an area is prepared for each phase would be up to the governors. “You’re going to call your own shots,” Trump told the governors. “We’re going to be standing alongside of you.”
But that’s not what he tweeted on Friday.
His bully pulpit is as significant as any president’s in modern history. Even when science doesn’t back what the president is saying, his supporters jump as high as he wants. President Trump knows this, which is why it is critical he gives state leaders the time and space to do this right.
Not every part of the country will be ready by May 1 or June 1. Not every part of a state might be ready. Philadelphia is different from Sunbury and Sunbury is different from Bradford. This rollout will come in waves and the president’s role as cheerleader must also include having governors’ backs.
“It is hard, it is devastating to the economy, no question about it, but letting this virus overwhelm the health care system and the ability of Pennsylvanians to resist it would be even worse for the economy,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “We are seeing real progress but I don’t think it’s time to declare victory.”
It most certainly is not. And it is also not a time to be fueling the fire of the nation’s divisions.
“We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time,” Trump said Thursday.
That approach showed leadership, common sense and even wisdom.
That needs to be the direction we take moving forward.
Friday’s Twitter foolishness has no place in our recovery.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.