Finally, we have a president who has shown gratitude, respect and compassion for the most maligned and abused group of citizens that currently exist in this country. That group is none other than American taxpayers. The contrast between our president and the socialist Democrat Party is striking. Two recent examples will illustrate this contrast.
First, the Trump administration has tightened “work requirements” for those who wish to receive food stamps.
What a novel idea that someone might actually have to perform some work before they can take money, via food stamps, from someone else who has actually earned that money.
Second, and more recently, the Trump administration has decided to enforce a law that has been on the books for more than 100 years by denying green cards to immigrants who appear likely to have to rely on government aid if they are allowed to assume legal residency in this country. This enforcement of current law will save $57 billion of taxpayer money. Before someone is granted legal residency, they will need to prove that they will be self-sufficient.
Now I realize that in today’s America, if one works hard to support one’s family, plays by the rules and advocates the traditional American value of self-reliance, he or she may be labeled a mean-spirited, racist white supremacist by the liberal elite that have taken over and radicalized the Democrat Party.
But remember folks, the Democrat definition of “racist” is anyone who disagrees with a liberal.
Because they cannot win an argument in the arena of ideas, they seek to silence the opposition by calling them racist, homophobic, xenophobic, etc.
That radicalized political party views the taxpayer with nothing but contempt and hate as they demand that you give up even more of your hard-earned money so that they can redistribute it to people who are unwilling to earn it and, in the process, buy their votes.
Finally, may I also remind you that before government can give a dollar to someone who has not earned it, it must first confiscate that dollar from someone who has earned it.
