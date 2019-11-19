We tend to notice and recognize the efforts of volunteers working to feed the hungry around the holidays, but it’s a battle waged every day of every year by caring people who generously give their time, money and donations of food.
In Pennsylvania, about one in every eight people and one in every six children struggles with hunger, according to the national organization Feeding America.
A Feeding America partner, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, works across 27 counties, including the Central Susquehanna Valley region, to assist more than 140,000 people.
The food bank distributes food to more than 1,000 partners, including local food pantries, senior homes, military families and backpack programs, many operating within local schools.
More than 480,000 backpacks are filled for children at 112 sites in 25 counties, the food bank reports. In addition, 74,000 boxes of food are given to senior citizens and 20,000 military families in the food bank’s 27-county region are served by MilitaryShare.
As we reported in a story published on Monday, there are many other organizations and individuals who work to fill hunger needs in our region.
They include the Haven Ministry food pantry in Sunbury and the Soup Place, which cooks up nutritious meals and serves them from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday at Faith United Methodist Church, 203 Arch St. in Sunbury.
The people who administer these programs note that they can not continue without volunteers and donations — not only during the holiday season, but throughout the year.
Last year, more than 7,700 volunteers — working individually or as part of group efforts — donated 72,000 hours of their time to help their neighbors in need, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank reports.
There are various ways to help, including corporate volunteer opportunities where groups of employees can join together to pack up food; kitchen events, where volunteers help with meal preparation and packaging of meals; family packing events, where children can help their parents and others sort and package food; Scouting programs, where members help collect donations, and many other individual opportunities to engage in this community service.
Christie Ziegler, executive director of the Haven Ministry Food Pantry, notes that food donations are always welcome and they are in need of turkeys for this holiday season.
Donations are also welcome at the Soup Place. “We take just about anything,” said Earl Reed, the program coordinator.
“If we have extra, we let people take food home.”
Contact these local organizations or see the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s website at www.centralpafoodbank.org for much more information and opportunities to help in these important and ongoing missions.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.