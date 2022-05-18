According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one million Americans have died from COVID-19, a staggering number more than two years into the global pandemic.
It’s a remarkably tragic number, made all the more tragic when you consider the number of lives lost since COVID-19 vaccines were made available and medical professionals have become more adept at treating the coronavirus.
The Associated Press this week noted that the death toll in the United States — by far the highest in the world — is equal to a 9/11 attack every day for 11 months or about the same number of Americans that died in the Civil War and World War II combined.
Even as we try to learn to live with COVID, it is clear the coronavirus is far from done. The number of cases is rising again as another variant finds a crack in the system created by millions of people who have not yet been vaccinated.
Today we will find out how many cases Pennsylvania has recorded over the past week. Earlier this month, the State Department of Health stopped daily updates of the number of COVID cases, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations. Now the state provides weekly updates on Wednesdays.
Between Wednesday’s data drop and late week updates on community levels — Montour County has had high levels over the last two weeks, with Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties seeing medium levels — we are getting a smaller picture of COVID’s impact locally, but a picture nonetheless.
Because so many have taken the right steps to bring the pandemic to a halt, the closures and strict mitigation measures from two years ago aren’t coming back.
As repetitive as this will sound, getting vaccinated and boosted remains vitally important. A month ago, Valley hospitals had about a dozen COVID patients combined; the most recent data shows three times that many patients.
The CDC notes unvaccinated people have a 10 times greater risk of dying of COVID-19 than the fully vaccinated.
“To me, that is what is just so particularly heartbreaking,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, who leads a new pandemic center at the Brown University School of Public Health. They “largely take the possibility of death off the table.”
At this point, it feels like preaching to the choir. But that doesn’t mean the message shouldn’t still be delivered.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.