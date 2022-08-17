John Peeler’s op-ed published on Sunday, Aug. 7, correctly describes the inner circle of President Trump advisers as a “rogues gallery,” caring not a wit for the ample margin of more than 7 million votes more for Joe Biden that ended Trump’s bungled presidency (remember, no nation has had more COVID fatalities than the America Trump promised to make great again).
All the while pledging “love” for America (who can unsee that creepy flag hug from the guy with bone spurs?) and freedom, the underlying reality portrays active disdain for democracy, instead favoring authoritarian rule and rejecting the historically significant peaceful transfer of power. Instead, love of country is subservient to loyalty for the leader, even one so self-serving, narcissistic, and inept as Trump.
In spite of all that malevolent, ill-advised and misdirected energy from the inner-circle of rogues, those ever-so-loyal to their mob-like boss, there remains one repeatedly unacknowledged co-contributor at the heart of the barely failed insurrection, the role of which gets far too little notice or discussion. I speak, of course, of the Electoral College.
Without the Electoral College, the scheming and strategy which resulted in the failed coup of Jan. 6, 2021, could not have occurred. We had a free and fair election, and the endless, despicable spin of lies from Trump won’t change that. Yet, because we have a system which allows the popular vote loser to become president (as occurred in 2016), Trump bought into the loony scheme because his loss in the Electoral College could be reduced to the so-called battleground (what a terrible word to describe the process of democratic election!) states.
Make no mistake, the Electoral College has outlived whatever usefulness it may once have had. It perpetuates privilege by making the value of some votes worth more than yours and mine. Democracy needs to depend more on the idea of one person, one vote, which is the rule except for the presidential election. Imagine the scale of fraud necessary to cancel that 7 million + vote margin! The so called Big Steal could only find traction in a system in which the popular-vote loser gets to win. Enough!
The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC) will take effect when states with only 75 more electoral votes sign onto it. Historically, Pennsylvania’s Republican majorities in the state Senate and General Assembly, financed by big-money string-pullers have opposed it. Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes are up for grabs. The intent of the NPVIC is to enlist the states with the requisite 270 electoral votes to cast their respective votes for the national popular vote winner. The result would be the national popular vote winner becomes the winner in the Electoral College, no constitutional amendment necessary. It’s past time to do so.
Find out which candidates support the NPVIC in Pennsylvania, and cast your vote accordingly.
One person, one vote democracy depends on it.
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.