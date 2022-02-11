So, currently, we sit at around 900,000 deaths related to COVID-19 after two years. This, of course, is certainly a big deal and especially if you’ve lost a loved one. It should not be downplayed.
However, it should also be put into context, there are approximately 329.5 million people in the U.S., that 900K is a mere 0.0027% of our total population. There were 3,383,729 deaths in the U.S. in 2020 the vast majority of them by other causes — the one most feared in distant third place.
More people aged 18-45 died of a fentanyl overdose. COVID is not even close. It is double what died from the novel disease, which was also outranked by suicide and car accidents in this age group. The lockdowns, which are now deemed to have been useless, only exasperated these issues and will continue to cost us dearly in terms of inflation.
Now, looking at the data, gaining some perspective, were the draconian measures taken truly reasonable or panicked fearful overreaction? Is this truly worth the imposition of one-size-fits-all mandates, literally forcing people to show papers to eat out?
It is time to stop letting this destroy our economic future. This is not a cause for masking young children nor for demanding that even those with established natural immunity to get an injection. It is madness to keep using this as an excuse to restrict travel or otherwise curtail freedoms.
Joel Stoltzfus,
Lewisburg