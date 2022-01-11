The state Legislative Reapportionment Commission is currently taking comments from citizens on a plan that draws a state House of Representatives district boundary line through the heart of the greater Lewisburg region.
For a variety of reasons, residents and businesses in eastern Union County may want to note or comment on the proposal that would literally put residents of Lewisburg in a different state House district from those in East Buffalo Township, the neighboring municipality just across Route 15.
Similar concerns about splits and shifts of existing legislative districts, school districts, communities and neighborhoods across the Valley and commonwealth were raised during public hearings this past week, and more are expected during additional hearings this week.
Any citizen can forward their comments, or even submit their own map, online through Jan. 18.
Under the reapportionment plan, required every decade to adjust for population shifts recorded in the 10-year census, state Senate districts in the Central Susquehanna Valley will remain largely unchanged. The 27th Senate District, currently served by state Sen. John Gordner, would include all of Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties and the 23rd Senate District, currently served by state Sen. Gene Yaw, would include all of Union County.
But on the state House of Representatives side, boundaries are much more complex.
For example, the 85th state House district, currently served by state Rep. David Rowe, currently includes most of Union and Snyder counties, with the exception of Gregg and White Deer townships in northern Union County, which are in the 84th district, and Freeburg, Shamokin Dam and the townships of Chapman, Monroe and Union and Washington townships in Snyder County, currently in the 108th District.
Under the realignment plan, the 85th district would shift to the west, to include portions of Juniata and Mifflin counties, all of Snyder County and the townships of East Buffalo and Union in Union County, while the 84th District, currently served by state Rep. Joe Hamm, would move south to include the remainder of Union County, in addition to all of Sullivan County and parts of Lycoming County.
Also under the proposal, the 108th state House district, served by state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, would include all of Montour County and most of Northumberland County. The 107th district, currently served by state Rep. Kurt Masser, would continue to include Shamokin, Coal Township and surrounding regions in southeastern Northumberland County and would pick up portions of Schuylkill County.
The time to comment on these proposed changes is now. Citizens can submit their views, upload files or draw their own map by visiting the website — redistricting.state.pa.us — and clicking on the “Comment” tab.
The deadline for all comments is Jan. 18. The Legislative Reapportionment Commission will pursue any changes in the weeks following before finalizing the maps next month prior to the formal start of the campaign season for the May 17 primary.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.