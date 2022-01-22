Technology can be a wonderful tool that has, in many cases, made the world we live in smaller. It can also be a crutch often leaned on when not-needed along with the troubling trend of acting as a battering ram for anonymity across social media.
It was quite something to see dozens of people at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum communicate via Zoom with NASA astronaut Andrew Feustel to discuss the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope.
Interacting with an astronaut, for most people, is a once-in-a-lifetime moment. Those moments are now more readily available with tools like Zoom, which erase distance and schedule conflicts with a simple toggle of a webcam.
The availability of such online options closed gaps at a time when people were staying apart, allowing for some bit of connection. We can listen to a lecture from the Louvre or go on safari in Africa with a click of a mouse.
Our ability to communicate has been greatly enhanced.
In some ways, however, we’ve perhaps become a little too comfortable and perhaps lackadaisical. And when that seeps over into informing the public during vital conversations, it’s a problem.
While most public boards have returned to in-person meetings, many pair those meetings with online components.
It is a terrific way to maintain connectivity with the public and allow more people to be involved, some of whom are still concerned about venturing into crowded areas as COVID-19 continues to rear its ugly head. Many boards have reported larger audiences because of the added convenience of accessing a school board meeting or a gathering of county commissioners or supervisors online.
But the use of these options must come with an understanding that the public not only has access but an understanding of who is saying what. That can get lost in a remote live stream, where a few voices may be speaking at the same time or a wide camera angle makes it unclear who is speaking and the occasional muffled response is unintelligible. Not everyone knows the sound of the voice of each board member.
There is also a certain element of audience responsibility as well to listen carefully; not being there in person can present challenges.
If boards and other groups are going to continue these online options — and we certainly encourage them to do so — make sure everyone who wants to know who and what is being said remains a priority.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.