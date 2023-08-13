Even though we’re just shy of mid-August, the summer is about to wrap for a lot of people.
Vacations are over, and sounds of splashing in the ocean or kayaking on a lake replaced by chirping whistles and thwacks of field hockey sticks.
The first fall sports teed off last week with a couple of competitive golf matches. High school football teams got a jump on other fall sports teams, starting Monday with a few days of heat acclimation before shifting into pads for full contact late week.
Other fall sports — field hockey, cross-country, girls tennis, boys and girls soccer, and girls volleyball — all begin fall camp Monday.
Students at Milton will be the first to head back to class; they return on Thursday. Every other school in the Valley starts the following week, between Aug. 21 and Aug. 25. By the time Labor Day hits, all Valley students will have been back to class for more than a week, already enjoying a three-day weekend.
Remember the days of starting school the Tuesday after Labor Day? That was old school, back in the 1900s, apparently.
While summer is a blast, there is something about the normalcy of the school year, the regimented routines we all recall quickly. Sure, we’ll miss the freedom summer affords. But that gets replaced by gathering as a community on Friday nights to watch dozens of dazzling performers in high school bands, the acrobatics of the cheerleaders and the athleticism and brute force on the football field.
A couple of nights ago, I walked out of the office about 8 p.m. Strolling across the parking lot, there was a crispness to the air, whispering “It’s almost fall.” The boy has been asking for a month or so, “How long until Friday night lights?”
Not long, pal. Not long.
When school cranks back up, it gives the fantastic storytellers in our sports department a chance to shine. Todd Hummel, Scott Dudinskie and Alex McGinley do a fantastic job covering local sports. We pair their talents with a fleet of freelancers whose names you recognize to fill in some gaps. Rob Inglis, our photographer, will probably see more high school sporting events than any other person in this region between next week and June.
You will start to see their work again soon. Last week we put the final touches on our third annual InsidePA Game Night Magazine. The 84-page edition will be inserted into subscriber’s papers the week of the first games on Aug. 25. You can also purchase a copy here at The Daily Item and some locations across the area, but it will not be in single-copy papers. Our annual fall sports preview, looking at sports other than football, will be published on Thursday, Aug. 31. That will be part of everyone’s paper that day.
Also returning this year will be our Scholar-Athlete program. The popular outreach highlights student-athletes who have just as much impact, if not more, off the field than on. Academic performance, involvement in extra-curricular activities and in the community means just as much as scoring the winning goal or throwing four touchdown passes.
Be sure to read about these outstanding and well-rounded students when it relaunches on Sept. 1. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the Scholar-Athletes of the Week will be recognized each Friday with a boy and a girl earning Scholar-Athlete of the Year recognition next summer and a scholarship from The Daily Item and sponsors.
There is a lot to look forward to. Only a few more weeks.
