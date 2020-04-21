People out there who think President Trump is doing a good job on the COVID-19 pandemic, well, you better look at the numbers.
Hospitals don’t have enough personal protection equipment to keep their doctors and nurses safe; nor do they have enough ventilators to help the critically ill.
President Trump declared himself a wartime president; but, I know of no wartime president who delegated his duties to state governors. I believe he did this because he can lay the blame on the governors if things go bad. But he will take the credit if things go better than expected.
President Trump keeps pushing quinine medicine. Why? Is it because he has stock in the company that produces it?
President Trump fired the inspector general who protected the name of the whistleblower (which was the inspector general’s duty to do). A few days ago, President Trump fired the inspector general who was checking to see if hospitals had needed equipment. Yesterday, the president fired the inspector whose job was to oversee the distribution of the money Congress appropriated. Why?
Why did he fire these people? Because they weren’t loyal to him. Except for the Secret Service, no public official takes an oath to protect the president. They take an oath to protect the U.S. Constitution and the American people. President Trump doesn’t get that. Only a corrupt president would fire people because they are not loyal to him.
Frank T. Bucher,
Lewisburg