On Aug. 24, 2022, I watched President Biden tell another of his family stories just before he used some of my money to purchase votes — in my opinion.
I have not had occasion to worry about war with China or Russia or Iran etc. for years until recently. Now it's like on the top of my list. I believe the country would be better off if he just rode his bike on the beach and stayed home. For the sake of the country have him take lessons on how to handle foreign affairs before he has us in a war.
The money he is giving to apply to student loans coupled with calling people fascist has pushed me past the point of ever giving him a pass. I believe he is worse than any president we have ever had. Spend money, screw up, spend money, screw up, go on vacation. Does he know what day it is? Let me make it clear, I really don't want any of my money going to someone who just doesn't want to pay it. They spent it, let them pay it.
My fix for the student loan problem is if you take the student loan forgiveness, then when you use someone who took up a trade (car mechanic, plumbing, electrician, building trades), you get the idea, you pay a 10% or 20% loan forgiveness assessment for the service. Not fair? Don't take the loan forgiveness.
Raymond Shenck,
Mifflinburg