Lewisburg officials are once again considering lifting open container restrictions in an ongoing effort to boost foot traffic along Market Street and give businesses a much-needed boost following two difficult years.
This week, council members asked borough solicitor Andrew Lyons to draw up an ordinance that would permit downtown visitors to carry open containers of alcohol along Market Street — Lewisburg’s main street that bisects the borough — from Seventh to Front streets. The time would be somewhat limited — from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. — which means by the time some may be starting a night out, the open container rule would not be in effect.
Over the last two summers, as COVID-19 surged, waned, then surged and waned again, downtown leaders launched similar proposals as part of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnerships’s Open Air Initiative. The plan was to offer outdoor seating for visitors to one of the Valley’s most diverse downtowns, to keep them in town to eat and shop — in many instances outdoors — as the pandemic continued.
Even now, as the number of COVID cases are down dramatically from winter highs but slowly creeping back up, having an outdoor arrangement in place makes sense. And allowing people to responsibly enjoy a beverage of their choice while doing so, also makes sense.
“We expect this to be positive for businesses,” Ellen Ruby, director of Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, said at a council meeting this week.
Anything borough or city officials can do to boost businesses is a good thing.
But the plan does call for a considerable amount of personal responsibility. You can only have nice things if they are handled correctly. Some basic tools we use or places we would like to access have instructions or rules in place because someone abused the outlet, which led to required restrictions for the rest of us.
Lewisburg and its patrons have shown this outreach can work and have a positive impact on the community and its businesses. A downtown business district is only as strong as the foot traffic it generates.
The Union County borough is better than most at that critical function, but offering additional resources to allow for greater success is a step in the right direction.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor Bill Bowman.