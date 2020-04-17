Dear Gov. Tom Wolf,
I’m writing as a Pennsylvania resident, taxpayer, senior citizen and amateur golfer.
As a senior golfer, I enjoy the sport for various reasons, i.e. exercise, competition, relaxation, camaraderie, mental clarity and focus.
I am requesting that our governor and state representative review and revise the mandate of golf course closures by allowing golf courses to open, thereby enforcing the rule/mandate “walking only” and eliminate riding carts for the time being.
Most golfers when walking easily keep a fair distance apart from one another and thus keeping social distancing in place, just as currently allowed in parks, walking trails and with the opening of fishing season.
Robert Beck,
Mifflinburg