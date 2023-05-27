I take exception to The Daily Item’s highly critical editorial (May 20) on recent voter turnout. Why? Because large numbers of Pennsylvanians are by law deliberately excluded from voting in municipal primary elections. Unaffiliated voters (independents), Green Party members, Constitutionalists and Libertarians are all denied access to primary elections in Pennsylvania. Statewide there are nearly 1.3 million voters routinely excluded from primary elections.
In Montour County, 1,809 voters are excluded.
In Northumberland County, 7,524 voters could not vote.
In Snyder County, 2,632 voters are excluded.
In Union County, 3,925 voters could not vote.
Why does state law exclude these voters? Because the municipal primary is closed. Only those voters who registered as Republicans or Democrats can vote. These elections are basically private party functions, where the party members choose who will stand for election in November.
There are exceptions to this rule — like the special election for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 108th District seat. But these are rare events. Voters have been taught that unless they belong to the R’s and D’s they are shut out of the spring elections.
There are a few other exceptions, where third-party members and independents can vote in the spring primary, like when there is an amendment to the Pennsylvania Constitution or a ballot measure on debt being considered. Or if the local school board seeks to exceed the state’s imposed Act 1 limit on its property tax increase. Or when a community seeks to annex itself to a different municipality. These are all unusual and in some cases very rare events.
Even with a monumental publicity effort it is difficult to inform all the eligible voters of these exceptions to their previous voting experience.
Finally, it is possible that voters found none of the candidates merited their support. In these cases, I write in an alternative person. I urge my fellow voters to do the same.
Cynthia O’Hora,
Shamokin Dam